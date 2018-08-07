Meghan Markle reportedly 'politely' turns down Emmy Award invitation

Meghan Markle has "politely" declined her invitation to the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles according to The Sun.

Sources revealed to the outlet that the new Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, were invited to the annual Hollywood celebration of TV as special guests.

"Show executives and NBC had offered Harry and her an invitation to celebrate with the biggest stars around, meet her showbiz friends and even present an honor," the insider told the publication. "We had hoped Meghan would attend as a way of saying goodbye to her Suits fans and colleagues."

But despite receiving the honorable invite, The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess "politely turned down" the invitation and that Markle's decision was a "line in the sand" between her former acting career and new life as a member of the British royal family.

Prior to the announcement of the 2018 Emmy Award nominees, it was predicted that Markle could possibly be nominated for her first Emmy for her role as Rachel Zane in "Suits."

In June, a rep for USA Network confirmed to Fox News that the 37-year-old’s name was submitted for the “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series."

"Meghan Markle was entered by the awards consultants for the USA Network," a Television Academy spokesperson told Fox News. "They verified that she and/or her reps were aware that the entry was being made and had advised to go ahead and proceed with the submission.”

Throughout her career, the new royal has not won any major awards for her "Suits" character nor has the show be nominated for an Emmy.

Markle broke the news that she would be “transitioning” out of her acting career, revealing she would not be returning for the eighth season of “Suits," back in 2017 during the time of her engagement.

Experts previously told Fox News it is expected that Markle will follow in the footsteps of late Hollywood icon Grace Kelly, who had a successful acting career but gave it up to become the Princess of Monaco when she married Prince Rainier in 1956.

Grant Harrold, an etiquette expert who served as a butler to members of the royal family – including Harry and his older brother William – told Fox News Markle will be too busy with her duties as a royal to pursue her acting career.

“Royal duties do take up a lot of time with royals working for weeks at a time with very little time off especially with overseas tours,” he said.

And with a new life full of royal duties, the duchess even rang in her 37th birthday with a royal event. Markle celebrated her birthday on the arm of her husband at his friend's wedding in the English countryside on Saturday.

While Harry performed his duties as an usher, the birthday girl was snapped smiling outside of the chapel chatting with other wedding guests.

