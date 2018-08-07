Candace Cameron Bure thinks 'The View' needs another conservative host to 'balance out that table'

From 2015 to 2016, Candace Cameron Bure flew back and forth from California to New York on a weekly basis to join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and several others at the semi-circular table on the set of ABC’s “The View.” The “Fuller House” star doesn’t miss her commute one bit, but she does have some thoughts on what she’d like to see change at the talk show in the future.

“It’s definitely less stressful not commuting back and forth every week to ‘The View,’” she told Fox News at Hallmark’s Summer TCA party at a residence in Beverly Hills. “I watch it now and then because I am actually at work during the time that it’s on, so sometimes I’ll catch clips on Facebook or something, but I read the news. I am so happy for Sara [Haines] that she has her own slot with Michael [Strahan] now on ‘GMA.’ That’s fantastic. And Paula [Faris] is moving on as well. So I am curious to see who fills that conservative seat.”

Bure noted that Meghan McCain currently serves as the conservative voice on the show, but she thinks the show could use another right-leaning panelist.

“I really hope that it is a conservative seat because I think it will balance out that table,” she advised. “They need more than one conservative so I really hope it’s a conservative.”

Clad in a floral ML Monique Lhuillier dress, Bure posed and smiled alongside her “Fuller House” co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Lori Loughlin, who were also in attendance at the party. At 42, Bure is as fit as she was when “Full House” aired the first time around.

“You just have to take good care of your skin, which I do,” she explained of her age-defying looks. “I wash my face every day; I invest in my skincare; I drink a lot of water; I always put my sunscreen on; I eat well and I exercise, and I get sleep. I think these are the things that keep me young.”

She grateful that the revival of her sitcom on Netflix has been well-received by viewers, and by the Television Academy. “Fuller House” is nominated for an Emmy in the category of Children’s Program.

Bure thinks part of the reason the spinoff is working is because fans viewers want a break from the negativity in the news.

“There’s so much angst out there, and I think people… once they come home, they want to close their doors, and they just want to be freed from it and just have a moment of just decompressing, relaxing, being less stressed out,” she mused. “That’s where television comes in. You turn to television so when you find a show that’s comforting... And especially if you have a family. That’s the type of show you can watch with the whole family. And I think that’s very much a reason why it’s been successful.”

The series films in Los Angeles, and it’s given the mom-of-three a chance to spend more time at home with her teenage kids.

“It’s been great,” she said. “I’ve been home the last few months because I’ve been doing ‘Fuller House’… and I still travel because most of the Hallmark movies I do are out of town; they are not in LA. But it’s definitely less stressful not commuting back and forth every week to ‘The View.’”

When she’s in town, she’s fully focused on her family, though they are busier these days too.

“My daughter is still at home. She’s still singing, doing her thing with… her YouTube channel. And my boys, I have one left in high school now. He’s a junior and my other son graduated, and he will be going off to play hockey this year, so I will have one less child this year at home.”

But the star doesn’t plan to slow down or take a big vacation when she becomes an empty-nester.

“You would think [I would]!” she said. “But I am working.”