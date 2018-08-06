New Jersey woman buys coffee for man short on cash, turns out to be Keith Urban

A New Jersey woman who thought she was paying for a struggling man’s cup of coffee at a gas station on Friday, turned out to be country music star Keith Urban.

Ruth Reed has made it a goal to once a week pick up the tab for customers at a Medford Wawa, so when Urban was short a few dollars the substitute teacher stepped in to help, according to NJ.com citing a Facebook post.

The singer thanked Reed and said his name was Keith, prompting Reed to comment on his resemblance to Keith Urban.

A skeptical Reed asked his bodyguard to confirm that he was actually the famous musician.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” Ruth said in the Facebook post.

The singer is set to perform Friday evening in Camden.

