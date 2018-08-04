Lawyers in Allison Mack NXIVM sex cult case to review 'sexually explicit' photos and conversations

Lawyers involved in the NXIVM sex-cult will go over “highly sensitive” and “sexual conversations” from Keith Raniere and former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack's cult "slaves," according to new court documents filed this week.

The court documents prosecutors are sharing with the defendants’ attorneys also include photographs and footage of the women, which prosecutors say Raniere and Mack used as “collateral" to blackmail the "slaves" into performing sexual acts with Raniere and being branded with his initials, the New York Post reported.

In the documents filed in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors allege one instance when Mack reportedly sent nude photos of all of the slaves to Raniere to which he responded, “All mine?” with a “smiling devil emoticon."

Just this week, Mack’s former “Smallville” co-star Michael Rosenbaum opened about the actress’ involvement with alleged sex cult and said the news was “shocking” and “surprising” to him, but he recalled her once mentioning an organization that he felt was a “little culty.”

Rosenbaum, 46, who played Lex Luther and acted alongside Mack for seven seasons of the superhero show, confessed that hearing about his former co-star made him realized he didn’t know the actress all that well.

“It’s like someone telling you that your brother murdered someone,” Rosenbaum said on the“This Past Weekend" podcast. “You’re like, ‘No, he didn’t. I know my brother. He wouldn’t kill anybody.’ It’s just so bizarre. The whole story I think is yet to come out. I think it’s just shocking and surprising.”

Rosenbaum said he never imagined Mack being involved in a cult.

“I thought she would be married with kids. She was smart, and her family was into music and opera and stuff, and sort of upper class,” he said. “I don’t know what that means, but she had her stuff together. You just don’t ever really know someone."

Mack was arrested in April and faces charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit forced labor stemming from her time with NXIVM. The 36-year-old actress joined the alleged sex cult in 2006 and rose in the organization’s ranks to become a so-called “slave master” who allegedly recruited sex slaves under the guise of a women’s self-help organization. She worked alongside NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and other top members.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.