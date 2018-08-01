Khloe Kardashian and sisters strip down to their underwear for revealing Calvin Klein shoot

Some of reality TV’s biggest stars are back in their Calvins.

Khloe Kardashian, along with her sisters Kim and Kourtney, as welll as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are all featured in the designer’s fall underwear and denim campaign.

The brand shared a group shot of the famous family on its Instagram account Wednesday.

“Our family makes us who we are: @kimkardashian, @kendalljenner, @kourtneykardash, @kyliejenner and @khloekardashian are family, and so are you,” it captioned the snap.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN AND TRISTAN THOMPSON TROLLED BY FAN FOR LOVABLE INSTAGRAM EXCHANGE

The brand also posted a video of the group spending time together, explaining it was taken in March 2018 — not long before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl in April.

Other images from the campaign have also been released.

Photographer Willy Vanderperre snapped pictures of the women after working with them on another Calvin Klein campaign.

The brand earlier teased the reveal with a clip, captioning it, "More from our family, tomorrow."

Khloe opened up about what it was like shooting again.

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” she admitted to People.

Fortunately, Khloe said her siblings kept her nerves at bay.

KYLIE JENNER’S CAREER HIGHLIGHTS, FROM MAKEUP MOGUL TO FORBES COVER GIRL

“I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day,” the new mom shared.