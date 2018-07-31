Kevin Hart bans phones during Florida comedy performance

Kevin Hart fans may want to think twice about bringing their cell phones to the jokester's shows.

The comedian made headlines this week ahead of a scheduled Saturday performance at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, when he requested fans leave their phones at home.

The venue’s website says the star “has one important favor for all show goers – don’t bring your cellphone.”

Cell phones aren’t permitted during the performance, the venue said.

“NO texting, talking, tweeting, cameras, social media or recording/audio devices of any kind inside the bowl/seating area," the venue stated.

Amalie Arena explained both policies are “enforced at all tour dates including his upcoming Tampa show," and people who violate the rules will be asked to leave.

If you do bring a phone, there’s one place you’re able to use it: the arena’s concourse, the venue's marketing coordinator Kelsey Coary told WTSP.

Saturday’s gig is part of Hart’s global “Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour,” which is slated to continue through Dec. 13.

It’s not the first time Hart has made waves for stance on cell phones at his shows.

In 2015, Hart forbid the use of cell phones when his “What Now? Tour” was touring in North America, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported at the time.