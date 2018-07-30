Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields marries fiance Nate Wolfe

Savvy Shields has tied the knot!

The 23-year-old Arkansas native, who was crowned Miss America 2017 last year, shared on her Instagram Sunday that she married fiancé Nate Wolfe.

"I JUST MARRIED BY BEST FRIEND AND MY SOUL NATE," Shields captioned a photo of the couple from their wedding day.

"It was magical, dreamy and perfect," she added. "Be on the lookout for an exclusive from @theknot in the days to come. So much love."

According to The Knot, Wolfe and Shields, married on Saturday in a ceremony in front of 250 guests in Bentonville, Arkansas.

"I wanted the ceremony to feel like a dream,” Shields told the outlet of her special day. "And for the reception to feel like an elegant affair-meets-a house party."

Per the outlet, the newlyweds met at a wedding about three years ago.

"He was a groomsman, and I remember he walked out and I asked my friend beside me, ‘Who is that?’” she recalled, adding that her pal "was amazed [she] didn't already know him" since they attended the same college.

Continued Shields: “I remember dancing and flipping my hair to get his attention, but nothing seemed to be working. Finally, I walked up to him and said, ‘Hey, I don’t think I’ve met you yet. I’m Savvy.’”

Looking back at being crowned Miss America 2017, Shields previously told Fox News that she couldn't remember the moment when her name was finally announced.

“I don’t remember at all!” Shields told Fox News last September.

“I’m pretty sure I blacked out… I fully didn’t remember until a month after I was crowned," she admitted, explaining that "it goes so fast and you do not stop so the moment you do stop it’s roughly when you’re on an airport a month later and you realize that you’re Miss America.

She continued: "But I remember that moment in pictures. I remember in visual frames of when I saw my mom at the end of the runway and then when I turn back around and saw my friends. And then I remember Miss Tennessee running towards me.”

