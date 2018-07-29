Kanye West's father reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer

Kanye West’s father, Ray West, is reportedly battling cancer, forcing the musician to cancel his immediate plans to help out.

According to TMZ, Ray has been diagnosed and is battling prostate cancer, not stomach cancer as some have reported. He’s reportedly being treated in Los Angeles and sources tell the outlet that he is responding well to treatment.

Kanye reportedly dropped everything to assist his dad with treatment upon hearing the news.

West has been having medical issues of his own, recently revealing that he was diagnosed with a mental condition and contemplated suicide. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the rapper was recently taken to the emergency room by his wife, Kim Kardashian, after the flu started to get the better of him.

West has been tweeting about having sinus issues recently.

"I had a sinus headache on a flight once and I got a f---ing cat scan after because it was so bad," West tweeted on July 14.

West’s mother, Donda, with whom he was very close, died roughly ten years ago. She and Ray divorced when Kanye was very young, but reportedly remained very close throughout his childhood. However, Kanye attributed his mental breakdown to his mother’s death.