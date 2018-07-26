Sarah Silverman latest star answering for old child molestation jokes

Sarah Silverman is the latest Hollywood star to come under fire for a tweet she made about child molestation.

Director James Gunn, "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon and actor Ian Michael Black are just a few stars whose previous tweets about pedophilia left them exposed to criticism, with Gunn even losing his Disney gig.

Now a tweet Silverman made nearly a decade ago has been uncovered with some saying it was out of line.

"Hey, is it considered molestation if the child makes the first move? I'm gonna need a quick answer on this," Silverman tweeted in 2009.

When the tweet was recently resurfaced, the 47-year-old defended her tweet.

"Some very odd people R saying I’m a pedo, re: a joke from a time not that long ago when hard absurd jokes by comedians were acknowledged for what they were — jokes — not a disengenuous national threat to people fake-clutching their pearls (whilst ranting the country’s too PC)," Silverman tweeted Thursday.

She also addressed the 2009 tweet last year when a Twitter user tweeted, "Was that supposed to be funny? Cause it wasn't."

Silverman replied in 2017 saying, "that's ok doll. Comedy is subjective. I thought it was a funny/dumb tweet 8 years ago when I posted it."

As previously reported, Gunn was let go after tweets from 10 years ago were resurfaced in which he makes some offensive statements under the guise of a joke.

One of the now-deleted tweets said, “I like when little boys touch me in my silly place.”

Another message read: “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!'”

Gunn has since apologized saying that he tried to be more provocative early in his career but doesn’t do that kind of thing anymore. An online petition for his reinstatement at Disney has garnered thousands of signatures and fans and celebrity friends are being vocal about defending his apology for inexcusable past behavior.