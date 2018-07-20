Lance Bass wants to buy the famous 'Brady Bunch' house

Lance Bass is looking to get in on the "Brady Bunch" action!

The former *NSYNC member filled in for Marissa Jaret Winokur on "Big Brother" after-show "Off the Block" on Friday, where he revealed that he's got his eyes on purchasing a special part of TV history.

The iconic Studio City, California, house that served as the exterior of the Bradys' home (interior shots were actually filmed in a Los Angeles studio) is for sale for the price of $1.88 million, CBS Los Angeles reports. And Bass wants to buy it.

"I'm obviously obsessed with 'The Brady Bunch.' I mean, I grew up watching that show. Reruns! Reruns," he told "Off the Block" host Ross Mathews about his interest in the series, which ran from 1969 to 1974. "I'm going to go look at it, because I want to buy this house."

"I've got to fight, like, 1,000 other people, because now, unfortunately, everyone's talked about it. So it's no secret." Bass continued. "And this is the first time it's been on the market in, like, 50 years."

As for what he plans to do with the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, it's safe to say he's going for a '70s vibe. "I'm going to turn it into the TV house, because you know it doesn't have a second floor and all that stuff, but I'm going to go back to the original, original house," he revealed. .

While Bass is looking to expand his real-estate collection, he's also about to expand his family with husband Michael Turchin. ET caught up with the singer last month, when he opened up about becoming a dad next year.

“It’s looking like this might be the last Father’s Day that I’m kid-less!” Bass said. “We’ll see if the timing’s right. We’re hoping to have a kid next summer, so we’ll just see how everything works out. Who knows what wrenches might be thrown in, so we’re just crossing our fingers that it all works out.”