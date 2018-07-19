DJ who inspired 'Good Morning Vietnam' character dead at 79

Adrian Joseph Cronauer, real-life Air Force DJ who inspired the iconic film "Good Morning Vietnam" has died at the age 79.

The former DJ died on Wednesday in Troutville, VA according to the obituary in the Virginia-based newspaper, The Roanoke Times. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Cronauer is best remembered for contributing to the film script of his life where he was depicted by Robin Williams in the 1987 movie.

According to the obituary, the former U.S. Air Force sergant served as a DJ and host of "Dawn Buster" radio show from 1965 to 1966 in Saigon, where he used his signature line, "Good morning, Vietnam." It wasn't until 1979 when he moved to New York that he co-wrote the original story for the famous movie, which earned Williams an Oscar nomination.

Cronauer also served as a confidential advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) from 2001 to 2009 and sat on the Board of Directors of the National D-Day Memorial.

In addition to his military contributions, Cronauer continued to work in TV and radio broadcasting. The obituary states that the famed DJ also taught broadcasting and wrote a textbook on radio and TV announcing.