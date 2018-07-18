George Clooney's wife Amal is 'furious' after actor's scary motorbike accident, report says

After George Clooney’s scary motorcycle accident in Italy last week that left him injured, his wife Amal is reportedly shaken up and eager to make some lifestyle changes.

“While George is blowing it off as no big deal, Amal is furious,” an insider claimed to Closer Weekly Wednesday. “She and his friends have been wanting him to get rid of that scooter. His mother even called him to admonish him about it, that she’s been wanting him to get rid of it, too.”

Meanwhile, the source added the 57-year-old actor seems to be doing just fine after the July 10 accident.

“He sent out a text to all of the posse saying something to the effect of, ‘You all know what a klutz I’ve always been on and off the basketball court, and now on the streets of Italy on my bike,’” the insider claimed.

A rep for Amal, 40, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Clooney was reportedly driving 60 mph and was tossed from his motorbike in a collision with a car on the island of Sardinia.

The actor was driving down a highway when a car suddenly pulled in front of him causing the collision and rocketing him 20 feet in the air.

He was taken to a hospital in Olbia and released shortly afterward, officials said. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

“George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital,” a rep for Clooney told Fox News. “He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

Photos obtained by TMZ revealed Clooney was being tended to by paramedics as he was sprawled out on the pavement.

Video footage of the accident was also released showing the exact moment Clooney impacted another car and was sent flying into the air.

Surveillance video from a nearby camera captured the moment and was then obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

In it, Clooney can be seen hitting a dark-colored vehicle head-on during his morning commute while traveling down a highway on the island of Sardinia. He flies high above the car before crashing down to the pavement on the driver’s side.

Clooney is currently filming “Catch 22” in Italy. He also has a home on Lake Como, on Italy’s mainland.

It’s not the first time the “Up in the Air” actor had been injured in a motorcycle accident.

Back in 2007, Clooney suffered a broken rib when he crashed riding with his then-girlfriend Sarah Larson in New Jersey. Larson suffered a broken foot.

The Associated Press, as well as Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.