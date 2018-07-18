Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari details their romance: 'I don't think we had the intention to just be friends'

Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, thinks fate brought them together.

Asghari, 24, was cast in the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video only hours before it was set to start shooting, despite most castings taking place weeks in advance.

“I got a call at midnight,” Asghari told Men’s Health in an interview released Tuesday. “It went through so much to get to me. I don’t know if it’s some sort of a blessing or just meant to be.”

The Tehran-born beefcake admitted he had butterflies in his stomach when he met Spears, 36, on the set, but managed to play it cool.

“She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name again?’ I tried to be funny,” he said, laughing. “I don’t think anybody got it.”

After the video debuted in October 2016, the pair kept their romance under wraps for months before paparazzi spotted them on a date.

“After the video came out, nobody knew we were dating,” Asghari said. “I don’t think [we] had the intention to just be friends.”

While Spears and Asghari keep their two-year relationship largely private, they do engage in a bit of PDA on social media in the form of their adorable fitness videos, proving that the couple that sweats together stays together.

“The exercises, I come up with them, but the videos are because of my better half. She’s the video director,” he said. “It’s a very fun thing, and I look back at them and smile.”

Most of the clips are shot in Spears’ swanky home gym over the span of 20 to 30 minutes each, featuring Asghari benchpressing the “Slave 4 U” singer and kissing her with each sit-up.

“She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari gushed. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.

"I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family. And she’s family. I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

This article originally appeared on Page Six.