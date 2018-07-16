Steve Harvey shocked by crude 'Family Feud' answer

Even Steve Harvey couldn't hold himself together during one moment on "Celebrity Family Feud."

The host was stunned when Sherri Shepherd gave a very strange answer to one of Harvey's questions on Sunday night's episode.

Harvey asked, "Name something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom."

Shepherd hit the buzzer and screamed, "Cut his penis off!"

A shocked Harvey said back, "Sherri, listen to me. This thing we’re doing, this is a game show. This isn’t therapy. You know, you’re not supposed to be up here to get out your innermost thoughts."

Shepherd replied, "I just thought most of America would feel that way if they’ve been through something."