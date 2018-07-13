Hollywood stars defend Asia Argento after she's bullied following Anthony Bourdain's death.

Celebrities are standing up for Asia Argento.

Following the death of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, the 42-year-old actress has become a victim of online bullying, with some people blaming her for the famed food critic's tragic death by suicide last month. Amid all the backlash, a number of A-listers teamed up and penned "an open letter to anyone who loves Anthony Bourdain and what he stood for" in an op-ed piece for The New York Times.

"An unwavering supporter of women and the #MeToo movement, Bourdain's loss was a tragedy on so many levels, to so many people who saw him as a beacon of a new way of being. We share that grief and deepest sadness for his family and those closest to him whose pain must be unimaginable," the letter, signed by stars like Rose McGowan, Olivia Munn, Terry Crews and Rosanna Arquette reads. "One of the most vocal and unwavering figures in the #MeToo movement has been Asia Argento. At the center of our community, Asia has stood, her fist in the air, fighting daily not just for justice for those of us she has come to know, but for abused people the world over."

"Asia has now found herself on the receiving end of vicious cyberbullying and repulsive slander at the hands of internet trolls who hold her responsible for Anthony’s death. She has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend's suicide to trying to use her 'survivor status' and the #MeToo movement to advance her career," the letter continues. "There has long been a traditional narrative of blaming, vilifying and martyring courageous women. We reject that narrative. If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, 'sexual violence victim' is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves. Being known as a sexual assault victim isn’t a badge of honor or career booster; it’s a highly difficult, sometimes traumatizing and humiliating experience."

Further in the letter, celebs ask those who "are angry and grieving" the loss of Bourdain to find a healthy outlet for their pain and not put the blame on Argento, as she "is not a headline" but a "human being" suffering "horrific pain."

"We understand sexual harassment and assault are global epidemics. Our request for Asia is a request for any and all survivors," the letter continues. "Our standing up for her is standing up to any and all bullies. We implore you to be kind to each other, to believe survivors, to stand up for survivors, to encourage, support and sympathize with them. We ask you to stand with us, as we stand with Asia."

Read the full letter here.

Since Bourdain's death, Argento has shared a few pics of her and her late partner together over the years via Instagram. Late last month, she posted a selfie of the two soaking up the sun, with a gorgeous bright blue sky and crystal clear water in the background.

"Two weeks without you," she captioned it, disabling the comments.

Two weeks without you A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

On the day news broke of his death, she also released the following statement:

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

As ET previously reported, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in Kraysersberg, France, on June 8 by his close friend, Eric Ripert, a French chef, with whom he was filming his CNN series, "Parts Unknown." He was cremated in France on June 13. In addition to Argento, Bourdain is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane.