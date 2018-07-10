Bruno Mars forced to temporarily stop concert after stage catches fire

Bruno Mars had quite a scare at his recent concert.

The "That's What I Like" singer was forced to evacuate the stage while performing at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, after a firework caused a small fire. According to "Glashow Live" and Twitter users, the show was temporarily stopped and the fire was quickly extinguished with no one injured or harmed.

When the incident happened, a safety message was shown on screen that read: "This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow." Shortly after, Mars returned to the stage, making up new lyrics to his song, “Calling All My Lovelies” about the fire.

"We burned the stage down in Glasgow," he crooned, jokingly adding, "Better call the fire department when the Hooligans get on stage!" Mars' reps had no comment on the incident.

Mars is currently finishing up the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. He will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3, before kicking off the U.S. portion in September, where he will be joined by Cardi B.

The musical duo performed their "Finesse" remix at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in February.