Justin Bieber reportedly engaged to Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged after just one month of dating.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the 24-year-old star popped the question at a resort in the Bahamas on Saturday. The couple were reportedly salsa dancing at a restaurant when witnesses say Bieber’s security asked everyone to put their phones away so as not to record the special moment. He reportedly proposed right then and there earning himself a big “yes” from Baldwin.

Bieber’s father, Jeremy, took to Instagram to share a photo of his son at sunset with a vague caption that may or may not be confirming the news.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Updates (@haileybaldwincr) on Jul 7, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

“Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter,” he wrote.

Bieber’s mother chimed in on Twitter as well with an equally cryptic message.

“Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” she wrote.

As People notes, the duo rekindled their romance recently after previously dating. They split in 2016 and Baldwin told The Times U.K. that the split caused a brief period of time in which they stopped talking. In that time, Bieber was believed to have gotten back together with ex Elena Gomez, though nothing official was announced. Meanwhile, Baldwin was romantically linked with singer Shawn Mendes, who she joined at the 2018 Met Gala in May.

Neither reps for Bieber nor Baldwin immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.