Telemundo suspends hosts after racist gestures: report

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo reportedly suspended two of its morning show hosts over a racist gesture referencing the South Korea World Cup soccer game, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

James Tahhan and Janice Bencosme were placed on indefinite suspension after making the gesture while they “celebrated” South Koreans’ 2-0 win against Germany, the report said.

Tahhan, a celebrity chef, appeared to be first to make the eye gesture on the morning program “Un Nuevo Dia." He apologized later for his "lack of sensitivity."

"We are extremely disappointed with our morning show contributors James Tahhan's and Janice Bencosme's gestures referring to the South Korean national soccer team," a Telemundo statement read. "Our company takes this kind of inappropriate behavior very seriously, as it is contrary to our values and standards."

Tahhan’s gesture was not the first racial incident at the 2018 World Cup.

At the opening game on June 18, Mexican fans could be heard shouting anti-gay slurs during their team's 1-0 win over Germany. The chanting ceased after Mexican players urged their fans to stop.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report