'RHONY' star Luann de Lesseps cancels cabaret performance due to illness

Luann de Lesseps, who just took her hit cabaret show “#CountessAndFriends” on the road, had to cancel a performance at Feinstein’s/54 Below on Wednesday, claiming she was sick.

The ailment appears to have come on quickly — on Tuesday, de Lesseps, who had been performing in San Francisco, tweeted, “Such a blast in SF, now getting ready for tonight’s show back in NYC baby!!!”

The venue confirmed to us that the show would not go on Wednesday night, and that ticket holders would get refunds.

A rep for the “Real Housewives of New York City” star didn’t get back to us.

We previously reported that de Lesseps had been a “diva” at the San Francisco Pride parade by “micromanaging” the placement of a banner.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.