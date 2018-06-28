Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reality

'RHONY' star Luann de Lesseps cancels cabaret performance due to illness

By Mara Siegler | Fox News
Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was forced to cancel one of her recent cabaret shows due to a reported illness.

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps was forced to cancel one of her recent cabaret shows due to a reported illness.  (NBC)

Luann de Lesseps, who just took her hit cabaret show “#CountessAndFriends” on the road, had to cancel a performance at Feinstein’s/54 Below on Wednesday, claiming she was sick.

The ailment appears to have come on quickly — on Tuesday, de Lesseps, who had been performing in San Francisco, tweeted, “Such a blast in SF, now getting ready for tonight’s show back in NYC baby!!!”

The venue confirmed to us that the show would not go on Wednesday night, and that ticket holders would get refunds.

A rep for the “Real Housewives of New York City” star didn’t get back to us.

We previously reported that de Lesseps had been a “diva” at the San Francisco Pride parade by “micromanaging” the placement of a banner.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 