Alec Baldwin backs Robert Mueller probe in recent video

Associated Press
Actor Alec Baldwins calls for support in Robert Mueller probe in a video for Trump Crimes Watch.

Actor Alec Baldwins calls for support in Robert Mueller probe in a video for Trump Crimes Watch.

WASHIGNTON –  Alec Baldwin is calling for citizens to support and for Congress to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the 2016 election.

The actor, known for portraying President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," appears as himself in a video billed as an op-ed piece launched by Trump Crimes Watch. In the video, Baldwin points out guilty pleas stemming from the yearlong probe.

The campaign is coordinated by groups including We Stand United, Public Citizen, The Loyal Opposition and Stand Up America.

Trump and his legal team have repeatedly attacked Mueller's investigation as overly broad.

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has said the president might pardon those ensnared in the Russia investigation once Mueller is finished, if he believes they were treated "unfairly."