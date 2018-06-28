50 Cent doubles down on mocking Terry Crews' sexual assault claim

Rapper 50 Cent doubled down on his controversial remarks about Terry Crews’ sexual assault claim Thursday.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, tweeted a picture of himself lying on his couch, saying he was recovering “from having his sense of humor removed.”

50 Cent was blasted by fans Wednesday after posting a meme mocking Crews over the actor’s sexual assault claim. The meme showed a picture of Crews flexing with the words “I got raped” and “My wife just watched” above a picture of Crews holding a rose in his mouth with the words “Gym time.”

The post generated a ton of backlash on social media.

“Im not surprised at Curtis Jacksons trash a—but Russell commenting is a disappointment,” dancer Destiney Bleu said in a tweet referring to 50 Cent’s real name.

One user said they were “disgusted” by the post.

Crews was asked about 50 Cent’s comments by TMZ and took the high road.

“I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault,” Crews said.

The actor told the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier Tuesday that he declined a role in “Expendables 4” after being pressured by the film’s producer to drop a sexual assault lawsuit against his former agency.

“It was a project I had to turn down,” Crews told a group of lawmakers. “Abusers protect abusers and this is one thing I had to decide whether I was going to draw the line.”