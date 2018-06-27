Bella Thorne secrets: 6 things you didn't know about the former Disney star

In a similar mold to Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, Bella Thorne completely reinvented herself since her days as a Disney Channel star.

The 20-year-old embraces a raunchy social media presence, which starkly contrasts from her bubbly character in her breakout role in the 2010 sitcom “Shake It Up."

Thorne considers her comparisons to other former Disney Channel stars to be ill-founded, and rightly so.

"I don't think, 'Well, Miley went this way, and Selena went that way, so I have to go in the middle,” Thorne told Billboard in an interview on her eventual debut album in 2014. “You can call me whatever, if you like me or not like me. I really don't care."

Against the grain of her expectations, she went on to scrap the album, saying she never wanted to be a singer. This decision is a testament of her different direction, which she continues to express through her gargantuan social media following.

To get a fine-tuned perspective on Thorne, we’ve rounded up six unique facts that are sure to set her apart.

1. Working her entire life

Thorne was 12 when she started “Shake It Up," but the starlet first got into the biz when she was just six weeks old as a model. She’s been in several commercials as a child and minor roles in HBO series "Big Love" and "Entourage." Her work secured financial stability for her family, saying her role in “Shake It Up” kept her family off the streets.

2. Her transformation for “Shake It Up”

For a show about dancing, Thorne was arguably unqualified. Thorne only started dancing when she was casted for the show, she told MTV. Despite having no interest in singing, she released several songs through the show. She even had to manipulate her voice to a higher tone, which executives believed would better cater to a young audience.

3. Her late father

Reinaldo Thorne died when she was 9 years old in a motorcycle accident. As a result, Thorne avoided learning how to drive. She didn’t have a permit at the time she got her car. As Reinaldo was Cuban, she spoke Spanish as her first language.

4. The impact of social media

Thorne had $200 in her bank account when she turned 18, she revealed in a documentary titled “Inside the Life of Bella Thorne," filmed for Vogue. Nearly a year later, she bought a house in Los Angeles thanks to her social media earnings. She revealed she makes $65,000 per Instagram post.

5. Is she bisexual?

“Yes,” Thorne simply replied to a tweet in 2016. Fans welcomed this news with open arms and she’s since thanked them.

6. Her education

Like her character on “Shake It Up," Thorne faced the same educational difficulties in reality. She’s dyslexic on both the show and in reality, and her education suffered for it. Her mother pulled her out of school in third grade due to her dyslexia and she was homeschooled from there on out. She learned to read mainly by reading scripts on “Shake It Up." Despite the disorder, she’s published a series of three novels.