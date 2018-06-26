Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien slam Trump, themselves following review of their shows

One day after President Trump spoke about late-night TV hosts at a South Carolina rally, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien teamed up to discuss Trump's comments.

On Tuesday, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Twitter account shared a video of Colbert's opening monologue, which featured all three hosts coming up with responses to Trump.

"Hm. Got it. It's surprising Trump is orange because if you ask me, he is bananas. And done. Great monologue," Colbert, 54, says before getting a video call from Fallon.

"Hey, low-life!" says Fallon, 43, who seemed to be referring to Trump's reported name for the CBS host at the rally.

"Hey, lost soul!" responds Colbert before asking what Fallon is up to and telling him to "Be a man," which seemed to reference Trump's tweet to the late night host on Sunday.

"Oh. I'm busy having no talent," added Colbert.

Fallon then shared with Colbert President Trump's comments at the rally. "Heard he said some pretty bad stuff about us," noted Fallon.

"Really? That doesn't sound like him," said Colbert.

"I heard he said we're all no talent, low-life, lost souls," responded Fallon.

"Well, that's not right. That's Conan," replies Colbert, before calling the TBS host on video chat.

Once Fallon and Colbert fill in Conan, who appears to be shaving, on their discussion, he responds: "President who? Donald Trump? The real-estate guy who sells steaks? He’s president? Wow. How’s he doing?"

“Not so good,” Colbert, says.

"Oh. Well guys, give him time,” says Conan, adding, "And, remember, please be civil. If we’re not careful this thing could start to get ugly.”

After Fallon and Colbert hang up on Conan, the two discuss lunch plans.“Yeah, where do you want to eat?” Colbert asks, to which Fallon replies, “Red Hen?”

“Red Hen!" states Colbert, referring to the Virginia restaurant that House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family were kicked out of last Friday.