Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Prince William to celebrate 36th birthday: 5 fast facts about the royal

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Prince William, seen here with his wife Kate Middleton and their third child Prince Louis, will turn 36 on June 21.

Prince William, seen here with his wife Kate Middleton and their third child Prince Louis, will turn 36 on June 21.  (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

Prince William’s 36th birthday is just around the corner.

The royal and father of three, who is one of two children born to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was born on June 21, 1982.

Ahead of his big day, read on for some fun facts you may not be aware of.

He made history with his birth

William was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, England, becoming “the first heir to the throne to ever be born in a hospital,” news.com.au reports.

His birth reportedly happened in the hospital’s Lindo Wing. William’s younger brother, 33-year-old Prince Harry, as well as William’s children with wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — were all reportedly born in the wing, too. 

He’s second in line to the British throne

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.  (AP)

William’s spot comes after that of his father, 69-year-old Prince Charles. His grandmother, 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, has ruled for more than 66 years. 

After William comes 4-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and newborn Prince Louis, who are third, fourth and fifth, respectively. 

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FATHER ISN'T BEING LOOKED AFTER BY THE ROYAL FAMILY, SAYS PRINCESS DIANA'S BUTLER

He has Harry Potter ties 

Is William the real “boy who lived”?

The prince once told a child cancer patient about his “Harry Potter scar,” saying that he refers to it as such “because it glows sometimes and some people notice it - other times they don’t notice it at all,” The Daily Mail reported.

“I got hit by a golf club when I was playing golf with a friend of mine,” he reportedly said in 2009. “Yeah, we were on a putting green and the next thing you know there was a seven-iron and it came out of nowhere and it hit me in the head.”

William said he was taken to the hospital after the incident.

He likes this fast food chain

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave St Mary Magdalene's church after the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - RC117DF76700

Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.  (AP)

William admitted at an April 16 entrepreneurship forum this year that he’s recently become a fan of Nando’s, an international Mozambique-Portuguese-inspired fast food chain, having been won over by its famous flame-grilled spicy peri-peri chicken.

“It’s very good,” the prince said of the dish to Nando’s founder Robert Brozin, who launched the chain in South Africa in 1987.

PRINCE LOUIS TO BE CHRISTENED AT CHAPEL ROYAL, KENSINGTON PALACE REVEALS

He had a special outfit for his wedding

William and Harry both wore military uniforms for William’s 2011 nuptials to Kate Middleton — with perspiration in mind. 

“These versions of their military attire were custom-made for the day with sweat-wicking materials, in the hopes of keeping them cool in stuffy Westminster Abbey,” Good Housekeeping reports.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl and Janine Puhak contributed to this report.