Meghan Markle's dad reveals Prince Harry asked him to give Trump 'a chance'

Meghan Markle’s father revealed Monday that Prince Harry told him that President Donald Trump should be “given a chance” and that the prince may have been a Trump supporter.

Thomas Markle made the comments in an interview with ITV’s "Good Morning Britain," where he also spoke about his daughter’s May 19 wedding and other conversations he's had with Harry.

He revealed that Harry may have been harboring much more positive views toward Trump than previously thought, claiming the prince once told him to lay off the criticism of the U.S. president.

“Our conversation was I was complaining about not liking Donald Trump, he said 'give Donald Trump a chance,’” Markle said. “I sort of disagreed with that but I still like Harry. That was his politics, I had my politics.”

When asked if the Duke of Sussex was a Trump supporter, Markle replied: “I would hope not now, but at the time he might have been.”

Markle said he has been in touch with Harry and conversed with him over the phone multiple times, including that one time Harry asked for his daughter’s hand.

In another conversation, Markle recalled getting an impression that Harry was “open to the experiment” of Britain leaving the European Union.

“It was just a loose conversation. ... I think he was open to the experiment,” he said.

Markle didn’t attend the wedding last month after suffering a heart attack following the controversy of participating in staged paparazzi photos.

“I send my love to both of them. I couldn’t be more proud of those two and I think they’ll do great. I couldn’t be more happy to have a new son-in-law, I love them both dearly,” the father of the Meghan said in the interview.