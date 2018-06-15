Miley Cyrus defends Selena Gomez after Dolce & Gabbana designer calls her 'ugly'

Miley Cyrus is standing by her friend and former Disney companion, Selena Gomez, after Dolce and Gabbana fashion house designer, Stefano Gabbana, called the "Wolves" singer, "ugly."

On Wednesday, Gabbana appeared to write “è proprio brutta,” in the comments section of The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account, which featured a series of photos of Gomez donning different red dresses. The designer's comment roughly translated from Italian read, “She’s so ugly.”

Following Gabbana's comments about Gomez's looks, Cyrus shared her feelings about the harsh words on a Disney Channel throwback photo of her and Gomez that was posted on one of her fan accounts, according to People.

“Well what that d--- head said (if it’s true) is f---ing false and total bull s---,” Cyrus wrote before adding, “She’s fine as f---”.

Cyrus and Gomez were close friends earlier on in their Disney careers but grew apart as their careers grew and they moved their separate ways. But in a 2016 interview with W Magazine, Gomez shut down rumors that the two were no longer friends.

"We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16," she explained. "It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives."

The Dolce and Gabbana designers have been in hot water for their controversial views before. After Domenico Dolce made anti-IVF and homophobic comments in 2015, Cyrus denounced the designers and vowed never to promote or work with them.

But the "Wreacking Ball" singer wasn't the only celebrity to stand up for Gomez. Actress Jamie King defended the 25-year-old singer in a tweet which read, "Because they are ugly humans who cannot handle the beauty of S that radiates from her Soul and her physical being." At the end of the tweet, King added the hashtag #boycottdolceandgabbana.

Despite the celebrity push to boycott the Italian designers, Cyrus still supported her younger brother Brandon, who walked in a D&G show back in 2017. The same year, the designer brand released a $245 “#BoycottDolceGabbana” T-shirt.