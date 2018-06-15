CBS reportedly investigating 'NCIS: New Orleans' showrunner Brad Kern again over harassment accusations

Although CBS ordered a new two-year deal with former "NCIS: New Orleans" showrunner Brad Kern, the studio reportedly is once again investigating harassment claims against him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, CBS Television Studios has hired an outside investigator "to look into allegations of harassment and misconduct" against Kern.

Reps for CBS did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. A rep for Kern had no comment when reached by Fox News.

“The 2016 allegations concerning Mr. Kern were acted upon immediately with a thorough investigation and subsequent disciplinary action to address behavior and management issues,” CBS Television Studios said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We have received no further complaints since this action was implemented," continued the statement. "In addition, Mr. Kern agreed to step down from his leadership position as showrunner this season and transition to a consulting producer role. We now believe this matter merits further inquiry and therefore we have engaged outside counsel to review both the original investigation as well as the current situation.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new investigation is expected to "go beyond the scope of the previous probes and potentially explore new complaints against Kern," who will still reportedly work from the television series' writing offices as the investigation is conducted.

Last December, Kern was accused of sexual harassment and discrimination against a woman and of using racially insensitive remarks in the workplace, Variety previously reported.

At the time, CBS said that investigators did find evidence of “insensitive” and “offensive” comments, but none that indicated harassment or discrimination.

“We were aware of these allegations when they took place in 2016, and took them very seriously," CBS said in a statement.

“Both complaints were acted upon immediately with investigations and subsequent disciplinary action. While we were not able to corroborate all of the allegations, we took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

In May, it was reported that CBS was going to replace Kern with executive producer Chris Silber. However, Kern was still reportedly set to stay on the show as a consultant.