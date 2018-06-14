Wayne Newton's home burgled, police looking for 2 suspects

Two suspected burglars were being sought Thursday after eluding officers following a break-in at the estate of longtime entertainer Wayne Newton, police in Las Vegas said.

Officers responded a little before midnight Wednesday to a burglary call at Newton's home several miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip, police Officer Jacinto Rivera said.

The Newtons were not injured, and Rivera said police were investigating if anything was taken.

The 76-year-old "Danke Schoen" crooner and his wife, Kathleen Newton, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the intruders fled when the couple arrived home following Newton's show at Bally's hotel-casino.

Newton family member and spokeswoman Tricia McCrone didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The Newtons told the Review-Journal they've bolstered security at their 20-acre home and believe that home surveillance video will help police identify the suspects.

The Newtons moved to the house in 2013 following the bankruptcy sale of their nearby 40-acre estate, Casa de Shenandoah.

The gilded property is now a tourist attraction and museum.. It featured gardens, pools, stables for Newton' Arabian horses and a menagerie of exotic animals from flamingos to penguins. It and closed last month for renovations.

Newton's best-known songs include his signature "Danke Schoen," his 1965 version of "Red Roses for a Blue Lady," and "Daddy Don't You Walk So Fast," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts in 1972.