Roseanne Barr says she's 'never practiced racism' as she defends controversial tweet

Roseanne Barr has taken the time to reflect for her recent actions, which she said have led to health issues. The 65-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to insist she isn't racist and to praise Kanye West's support of Trump.



Barr took to Twitter to share her sentiments about life after her TV show was canceled due to a racist tweet she wrote about Former President Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

“1) I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood..” Barr tweeted on Wednesday. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced 'RACISM' in my entire life & never will. Meantime…”

But after tweeting several messages attempting to prove that she was not racist, the actress went on to defend her previous statement about Jarrett.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

After sharing her controversial tweet about Jarrett back in May, the actress blamed her behavior on her use of ambien.

Barr claimed on Wednesday that her recent firing has negatively affected her health.

“I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming,” she wrote.

In addition to sharing her love for a new Malcolm X documentary, Barr praised Kanye West, who recently recieved backlash for expressing his support for President Trump.

“MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it’s the greatest thing ever,” she tweeted.

Barr's most recent Twitter rant comes just days after the actress apologized to billionaire George Soros for calling him a Nazi in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros,” she said in her tweet. “His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father.”