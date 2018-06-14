Ron Howard sparks political debate by asking Twitter 'When was America at its greatest'

Ron Howard has one question on his mind, and it has nothing to with his latest film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“Honest question to #MAGA minders,” the 64-year-old tweeted Thursday. “When was America at its greatest? Can you tell me an era that reflects the ‘Again’ that you hope to return to?”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and former “Happy Days” actor quickly started a conversation with users who had different opinions of President Trump’s famous slogan.



“Tell me yours Ron, we are about the same age!” one user responded. “Mine is the Ronald Reagan 8 years! Economic growth! Stability! People were happy to talk about GOD in a positive mode! The World hates Christians & GOD! Love killing, especially babies! It’s all about me generation instead of GOD!”

“Any time before Obama,” chimed another.

“I would say prob after WWII” added one user.

“My dad and I have had heated conversations around this,” explained a user. “He believes it’s bringing back manufacturing because everyone has a job and you didn’t need a college degree. Which at least my kids don’t want. They want tiny houses and no debt.”

But some used the open question to criticize the current administration.

“I don’t think this is really much about politics,” tweeted one user. “It’s about a huge cohort of old people who are scared and confused about a changing world, and resentful that privileges they once took for granted seem to be disappearing. Fearmongering media drums this message,”

“I’d like to know that too Ron,” said another. “For all of us outside of America, we’ve been questioning the ‘again’ all along. When was this golden age?”

“So the era of McCarthyism, segregation, limited women’s rights, the growth of the US Military industrial complex, and the repression of the LGTBQ communities,” tweeted a user. “Exactly. Trumper’s want to return to the decade of unchecked straight, white, male power.”

Out of all the responses Howard received, he retweeted one comment that read, “I know personally I had more money under bill Clinton then any other president.”

Howard pointed out the opinion about post-WWII.

“I always assume that, too,” he explained. “A time when most other economies were in a shattered state, so our dominance was clear and there was little global market competition. Taxes were high (90% top bracket) so there was infrastructure money to work with and the war economy continued.”

This isn’t the first time Howard has spoken out about Trump. After the 2017 Golden Globes where Meryl Streep delivered a speech that condemned the president, Trump took to Twitter and characterized her as an “over-rated actress.”

Soon after Howard addressed Trump’s comment on Twitter.

“Trump was a reality tv star spouting criticisms of a president & reinforcing the Birther Lie,” he tweeted. “but now celebs should b muzzled? Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don’t make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential. Trump used his fame to speak out on issues years before he ran 4 office. Why was he allowed & Ms Streep should keep quiet. No hypocrisy pls.”