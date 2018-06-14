Conor McGregor, Dana White to meet to determine next fight after former champ's court appearance

Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White will reportedly meet face-to-face next week to determine his next bout more than two months after he was charged for allegedly attacking a bus filled with fighters at a press event in New York City.

“He and I are meeting on the 18th of this month,” White told TMZ on Wednesday. The two are set to meet in Las Vegas to figure out who McGregor is going to fight next, according to ESPN. McGregor hasn’t appeared in the UFC since November 2016.

Meanwhile, McGregor is set to appear in court Thursday. He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief for the bus attack. According to TMZ, McGregor’s legal team is trying to work out a plea deal in order to avoid facing possibly seven years in prison.

Should McGregor be able to fight again in UFC in the next few months, White told ESPN that McGregor wants a title fight and may be up to face Khabib Nurmagomedov – who won the belt which was vacated by McGregor due to inactivity.

The rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s teams are what sparked the April incident in Brooklyn. It would only make sense for the two to square off in the cage.