Chrissy Teigen slams Trump on his birthday, encourages fans to donate to ACLU to mark the occasion

To mark the occasion of President Trump’s birthday, Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Thursday to bash his immigration policy and to make a donation in his honor.

Teigen, who is an outspoken opponent of Trump and his administration, posted a note to Twitter explaining that she and each member of her family are donating $72,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to mark the occasion of Trump’s 72nd birthday.

“The President celebrates his 72nd birthday today. On this auspicious occasion, in order to Make Trump’s Birthday Great Again, each member of our family has donated $72,000 to the ACLU,” the model wrote, encouraging her followers to donate what they can to the organization in honor of Trump’s birthday.

“The ACLU is committed to defending the rights of humanity and these vulnerable families,” Teigen said in her statement. “In addition to fighting for immigrants’ rights, they’re advocating for reproductive rights, voting rights, criminal justice reform, LGBT rights, 1st amendment rights and holding the Trump administration accountable whenever possible.”

The star opened her remarks by noting that, although the gesture to donate was done in honor of the president's birthday, her feelings about the administration’s immigration policies are what drove her and her husband, John Legend, to encourage support in the ACLU at this time.

“John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration. These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent.”

Teigen has had the president’s birthday in her crosshairs for a while. Last week, she tweeted a link to Trump’s digital birthday card encouraging her followers to sign it with whatever they wanted.

“Just know this is his official birthday card so make sure it’s from the heart!” she said. “Happy Birthday, champ.”

Since then, the post has been flooded with Teigen’s fans sharing their negative comments that they shared on Trump’s digital card.