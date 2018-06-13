Tiffany Haddish says she made a recent move on Leonardo DiCaprio

Could something between Tiffany Haddish and Leonardo DiCaprio be in the cards?

Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter about a conversation she claimed to have had with “The Revenant” actor.

“Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that," she told the publication in the profile. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’”

But for Haddish, 38, it was no laughing matter.

“I’m like, ‘I’m serious,’” she went on. “And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn't you in a squad?’” before referencing a vulgar nickname Hollywood crafted for DiCaprio and his group of celebrity friends.

“I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,'” she continued. “He starts bustin’ up laughin.’”

DiCaprio played a mentally challenged person in the 1993 movie, which also starred Johnny Depp in the title role.

Haddish said that DiCaprio, 43, asked her the reason.

“I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body),'” she recalled.

Haddish continued, “He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know, When’s this gonna happen?’”

DiCaprio later received a best supporting Oscar nomination for his role in the film but Tommy Lee Jones ended up winning the statue at the 1994 Oscars for “The Fugitive.”