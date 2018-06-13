Patton Oswalt shares Anthony Bourdain honeymoon advice email following star's death

Patton Oswalt needed recommendations for his 2018 honeymoon in Paris with wife Meredith Salenger, so he turned to Anthony Bourdain.

Oswalt had asked his friends and family for tips on sightseeing and dining, but it was the late “Parts Unknown” star who gave him the best, most brutally honest advice.

“I’m a fan and an admirer so gotta tell you this is no way to enjoy Paris,” Bourdain shot back in response to the actor’s email, which he shared on Twitter. “F–k them. All of them.”

Bourdain gave the comedian five recommendations but advised him to “try and plan as little as possible.”

“I love and miss him,” Oswalt tweeted alongside the email.

Bourdain hanged himself with the belt from his hotel bathrobe in France last week. He was 61.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.