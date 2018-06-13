911 call reveals desperate bid to save Bode Miller's daughter after swimming pool accident

The frantic 911 call between a woman and an emergency dispatcher was released Tuesday as the woman and others desperately tried to save the life of Olympic skier Bode Miller’s daughter Emeline after the toddler fell into a California swimming pool.

The woman tells the male dispatcher that a 19-month-old girl fell into a backyard pool, isn’t breathing and has no pulse.

The woman can be heard shouting, “HURRY!”

When asked how long the girl had been in the water, the woman replies, “We don’t know.”

“Are you doing CPR or do you need me to coach you through it?” the dispatcher asks.

The woman replies, “Coach me through it, please.”

A man in the background says, “I have a small pulse. I have a small pulse,” and then adds that he needs an oxygen machine.

The dispatcher tries to calm the callers down, saying “They’re coming as fast as they can,” referring to paramedics.

“Come on, Emmy. Come on, baby girl!” the woman says.

The man swears as he urgently asks where the ambulances are. Then, sirens are heard as the emergency vehicles arrive at the Coto de Caza home.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said paramedics continued to try and revive the girl as she was being rushed to a hospital.

But sadly, their efforts failed and Emeline died.

Miller thanked his fans for their support in an Instagram message.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” he wrote.

Miller shared the tragic news Monday. Miller is married to volleyball player Morgan Beck. The couple, who announced they were expecting their third child together in April, are also parents to 3-year-old son Nash, and two other children, daughter Neesyn and son Samuel, from Miller's previous relationships.

There have been 13 drownings in Orange County so far this year, according to fire authority statistics released Tuesday. Three involved children under 5 while other victims were 15 or older.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.