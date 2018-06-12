Expand / Collapse search
Young Princess Leonore gets attention at her sister's christening for going barefoot

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
A barefoot Princess Leonore walks along side of her parents at the traditional christening ceremony for her sister, Princess Adrienne.

A barefoot Princess Leonore walks along side of her parents at the traditional christening ceremony for her sister, Princess Adrienne.  (Zuma Press)

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her husband Christopher O'Neill recently gathered to celebrate the christening of their baby daughter, Princess Adrienne, but it was her older sister, Princess Leonore, who received most of the attention.

On Friday, the Swedish royals turned out for the traditional christening ceremony for Princess Adrienne. The guests were elegantly dressed from head-to-toe, except for little Leonore who seemed to have left her shoes behind.

Sweden's Princess Madeleine holding Princess Adrienne, Christopher O'Neill holding Prince Nicolas and Princess Leonore, front, pose for a photograph with the god parents and the officiants after Princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel, outside Stockholm, Friday June 8, 2018. Princess Adrienne is Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's third child. (Henrik Montgomery/TT via AP)

A barefoot Princess Leonore poses for photos with her royal family outside of the Drottningholm Palace Chapel.  (AP)

The princess' mother stunned in a sheer, floral Giambattista Valli cocktail dress, accessorized with a traditional floral crown and beige heels, while her four-year-old daughter sported a white, frilly dress with no shoes.

And as the family posed for photos in front of Drottningholm Palace Chapel, a curious Leonore preoccupied herself and played with rocks on the ground. In some of the images, the little princess can be seen scooping up rocks with her hands and kicking the dirt with her bare feet. And in the royal family group photo on the chapel steps, the four-year-old squats down behind her older brother, Prince Nicolas, and appears to still be exploring the rocks on the ground.

Princess Madeleine, princess Adrienne, princess Leonore, Mr Christopher O'Neill and prince Nicolas are seen after the princess Adrienne's christening ceremony in Drottningholm Palace Chapel, outside Stockholm, June 8, 2018. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN - RC15DEF77760

Princess Leonore stands with her immediate family, her mother Princess Madeleline, her father, Christopher O'Neil, her brother Prince Nicolas and sister Princess Adrienne.  (Reuters)

But playtime ended inside the chapel when Leonore's little sister was baptized in front of her royal family. The princess was said to be blessed with water from a spring on the Swedish island of Öland, a traditional custom originally started by the present king, Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Adrienne's grandparents, according to the Daily Mail. 

And while Lenore kept it simple in her white sundress and no shoes, Adrienne wore the traditional royal christening gown which dates back to the 1900s. 

Adrienne's grandfather, the king, later revealed his granddaughter's full name and title: Adrienne Josephine Alice, the Duchess of Blekinge.

