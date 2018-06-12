Expand / Collapse search
'Star Trek' actor Jon Paul Steuer's death ruled as suicide

The cause of death for "Star Trek" actor, Jon Paul Steuer, who passed away in January, has been ruled as a suicide.

Former “Star Trek” and “Little Giants” actor Jon Paul Steuer’s January death has been ruled a suicide.

Steuer, who was 33 years old, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, The Blast reported, citing Portland, Oregon, police.

Steuer played Alexander Rozhenko in “The Next Generation” saga of the sci-fi series and also held the role of Quentin Kelly in the ’90s sitcom “Grace Under Fire” before quitting acting.

His bandmates from the group P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S confirmed his death in a heartbreaking tribute in early January.

“The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much-needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did,” they wrote. “He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer…

“We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you.”

Steuer died on New Year’s Day in Portland.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 