Kate Upton goes topless to celebrate turning 26

Kate Upton turned 26 on June 10.

Kate Upton rang in her 26th birthday in nothing but her birthday suit.

The model posted a video of herself topless but facing away from the camera.

"Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes! #wildone #26 #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked," Upton teased.

She posted an earlier photo in the same spot but with clothes on.

"Having the best birthday week," she shared.

The wife of professional baseball player Justin Verlander has more than just her birthday to celebrate these days. She recently scored the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list for 2018.

"Thanks to Maxim for naming me the No. 1 hottest woman of 2018!" the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star wrote on Instagram. "Shot by the amazing Gilles Bensimon in Israel."

