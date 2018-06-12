Alexa Ray Joel says parents Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley sheltered her from 'the crazy party scene'

Alexa Ray Joel, the daughter of singer-songwriter Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, insisted she never received special treatment growing up in the spotlight.

“I was raised in a pretty old-fashioned way, believe it or not,” the 32-year-old recently told Closer Weekly. “Literally, if I didn’t say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to the waiter I’d get a little [tap on the shoulder], ‘You have to say please.’”

And while her parents divorced when she was just 8 years old, Joel said she never rebelled during her teenage years.

“I hear how Drew Barrymore grew up going to the bars — I was never allowed,” said Joel. “I was sheltered.”

Instead, Joel was required to have family time with the now 69-year-old artist and 64-year-old Sports Illustrated cover girl — and she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“We would sit around and play music,” Joel recalled. “My dad would play piano, I would sing ‘Sound of Music,’ and my mom would dress me up. I just had so much fun with them that I never got into the crazy party scene.”

Joel still shares a close, loving bond with her parents. In fact, Brinkley is eager to guide her daughter as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to restauranteur Ryan Gleason.

Joel announced her engagement on Instagram earlier this year.

Joel has always relied on her folks for support. Back in 2015, she told Fox News that her father has greatly influenced her as she embarked on her own career as a solo artist, all while making a name for herself.

She described how her father would support her by quietly catching some of her performances while wearing a cap to avoid being recognized.

“He can transcend genres and do of these different voices,” she shared. “He can do that more doo-wop, Frankie-Valli and the Four Seasons sound that he does on ‘52nd Street,’ but he can be more of a classic rock ’n’ roll guy, which he does on ‘Glass Houses.’

"I learned about embracing all different genres as opposed to just getting attached to one. I just learned so much from him. He’s like a musical encyclopedia.”

And as for Brinkley? Joel said she’s inherited plenty of style from her mom. The two women posed together, along with younger sister Sailor Brinkley-Cook, for the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

At the time, Joel recalled how growing up in a famous family was hard because critics would make fun of her face.

Still, Joel previously told Fox News it was Brinkley who encouraged her to be confident, as well as to embrace herself, inside and out

“I’ve learned pretty much everything from my mom,” said Joel. “She’s taught me a lot about just taking care of yourself — skin care, great makeup tricks. She’s very good at putting together that very effortless-style look… [And] she’s got the best style. She’s really the most stylish woman I know. I’m just trying to keep up!”

