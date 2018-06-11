'Deadliest Catch' captain Blake Painter's death details revealed: Drugs found at scene, report says

Multiple drugs were found at the scene of death of "Deadliest Catch" star Blake Painter, a new report revealed.

According to TMZ, police discovered the painkiller Tramadol and another bottle that contained an assortment of pills. Police told the gossip site they found a pipe, tinfoil and a metal mints tin containing what they believe to be heroin and meth.

Painter had been dead for several days when police discovered his body late last month, telling TMZ they could "the odor of decaying flesh" upon entering his residence.

Law enforcement told the celebrity news site last month that the captain’s body was discovered May 25 in his Oregon home after a friend reportedly became concerned because he had not heard from him for a few days. He was 38.

Oregon State Police did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Discovery Channel had no comment either.

TMZ added no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Painter was the captain of the F/V Maverick on the hit documentary series. The expert crab fisherman appeared in “Deadliest Catch” from 2006 until 2007 for Seasons 2 and 3, when he reportedly quit.

“Deadliest Catch” explores the real-life high-sea adventures of Alaskan crab fishermen. It has been on the air since 2005.

The series also sparked headlines some days ago, when crab boat captain Sig Hansen pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge that he spat on an Uber driver in 2017. The 52-year-old was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Also in 2017, Jake Harris was reportedly arrested for car theft and drug possession. Police found Xanax, a prescription medication used to treat anxiety disorders, as well as crystal meth, which he admitted was for personal use.

In 2015, fellow "Deadliest Catch" star Tony Lara died at age 50 from a heart attack.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.