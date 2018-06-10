Vince Vaughn arrested in California on DUI, resisting arrest charges

Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning in California on suspicion of driving while under the influence and resisting arrest, police said.

The “Wedding Crashers” actor was arrested in Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles County around 1 p.m. after being stopped at a sobriety checkpoint, Manhattan Beach Police said. Another passenger was inside the vehicle Vaughn was driving, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The passenger, who was not identified, was arrested on obstruction and public intoxication charges.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for his roles in comedies like "Dodgeball" and "Wedding Crashers," but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years, such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning "Hacksaw Ridge."

Vaughn also had a run-in with police in 2001 when he was arrested after a bar brawl in Wilmington, N.C. Actor Steve Buscemi was also stabbed in that incident.

Vaughn faced an assault charge that was later dropped.

A spokesman for Vaughn did not comment on Sunday's arrest to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.