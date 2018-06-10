'The Goldbergs' and 'Modern Family' actor Jackson Odell dead at 20

Actor Jackson Odell has died. His family has released a statement to the media confirming his death at age 20.

Odell may be best known for his role as Ari Caldwell on the ABC series “The Goldbergs” or from his time appearing in “Modern Family” and Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” as well as the movie “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.” TMZ first reported that law enforcement found him in San Fernando Valley sober living facility unresponsive. At this time, there is no foul play suspected.

In addition to his successful guest roles on hit TV series, Odell was also a successful singer and songwriter. Most recently, he wrote several songs for the soundtrack to the 2018 film “Forever Your Girl.” He was reportedly in show business since the age of 12.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Odell’s family shared a statement confirming his death.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately."

No cause of death has been given at this time, but an autopsy is reportedly pending.