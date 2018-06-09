'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino will face tax evasion sentencing this fall

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino caught another break in his tax evasion case.

He had originally been scheduled to be sentenced on April 25, which then got pushed back to Aug. 18. Now, Page Six confirms that the sentencing hearing has been delayed again, this time to Sept. 7.

The latest delay came after his attorney, Henry Klingeman, filed a letter requesting a new date because the August time frame “conflicts with a long-planned family vacation,” read the letter, obtained by Page Six.

Sorrentino, 35, pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and agreed to a deal that could put him behind bars for up to five years.

His brother Marc Sorrentino is facing up to three years in prison for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. Both men could pay up to $250,000 in fines.

The legal trouble hasn’t appeared to affect his life too much, as he and longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce announced their engagement in April, despite his potential jail time.

