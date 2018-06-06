CMT Awards kick off with royal wedding spoof as Carrie Underwood is poised to make history

Royal wedding fever has hit Nashville.

The CMT Awards kicked off Wednesday night with a spoof of the royal wedding which included Darius Rucker dressed up as Queen Elizabeth and Florida Georgia Line as Princes William and Harry.

After the royal sketch, hosts Little Big Town took the stage to perform their hit single "Summer Fever" live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the only fan-voted award show in country music.

After a quick follow-up performance from Blake Shelton, the first award of the night went to Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line for Best Performance.

"I want to thank God, your mama and these boys right here," Lance Bass told the crowd, referencing Florida Georgia Line's "God, Your Mama And Me."

"We're everything because of you," FGL's Brian Kelly said while thanking their fans.

Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, the Backstreet Boys, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Darius Rucker.

Aside from her performance, Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.

The country star has 17 wins, and she's nominated for three awards at Wednesday's show.

Nominees for the top prize, video of the year, are Blake Shelton's "I'll Name the Dogs," Thomas Rhett's "Marry Me," Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina's "What Ifs," Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours" and Brett Young's "Mercy."

