Kate Spade dead at 55: Fashion icons who died suddenly

The world is mourning yet another fashion icon, as news broke Tuesday that designer Kate Spade — known for her famous handbag, clothing and accessories line — was found dead in an apparent suicide at her New York City apartment.

The 55-year-old's sudden death came as a shock to those in the industry.



However, Spade isn’t the first designer to be taken all too soon. Read on for a look at other icons who tragically lost their lives over the years.

L’Wren Scott

L’Wren Scott, a popular designer and stylist, committed suicide by hanging in 2014 at the age of 49. Scott, the longtime girlfriend of Mick Jagger, reportedly suffered from anxiety, depression and debt.

Alexander McQueen

Famed British fashion designer Alexander McQueen committed suicide in 2010 at his London home after taking several drugs before his mother’s funeral. He was 40 years old at the time of his death.

In his suicide note, McQueen asked his family to “look after my dogs.” He left more than $87,000 of his $26 million fortune to his dogs in his will.

Isabella Blow

Isabella Blow, a magazine editor known for her penchant for hats and discovering fashion talent, died in 2007 at the age of 48. She told doctors she had ingested weed killer. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Blow reportedly had attempted suicide multiple times and was close to Alexander McQueen.

Helmut Newton

Famed Fashion photographer Helmut Newton died in 2004 at the age of 83. Los Angeles police told The Associated Press Newton died shortly after losing control of his car and crashing it into a wall outside of a hotel.

Christa Worthington

Christa Worthington, a 46-year-old fashion writer, was found raped and stabbed to death in her Massachusetts home in 2002. Her 2-year-old daughter was found clinging to her body.

Christopher McCowen, a trash collector, was convicted of the crime. Although he was given three life sentences, consecutively and without parole, McCowen has continuously declared his innocence, according to ABC News.

Gianni Versace

Designer Gianni Versace was fatally shot in front of his Miami home in July 1997. Police say he was murdered by Andrew Cunanan, who killed five people before he took his own life.

Versace was 50 years old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.