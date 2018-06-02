Johnny Depp appears frail and gaunt in newly surfaced Instagram photos

Johnny Depp has sparked concern after appearing dramatically different while touring Russia with his rock band.

Fans commented on Johnny’s pale and gaunt appearance with some concerned that the actor has fallen ill.

Johnny showed off his extensive tattoo work as he donned a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan, “Stay humble or be humbled.”

Posing with supporters, he completed the look with several necklaces and distressed denim jeans.

Several fans commented on pictures shared by an Instagram account dedicated to the actor.

One concerned fanatic put: “He looks pale here. Hope he’s okay.”

Another speculated: “He looks like this for a new movie. He is fine and not sick.”

One fan tweeted: “Jonny Depp looks so bad, omg, is he ill or something?”

Johnny is currently on a mammoth world tour with his rock supergroup, Hollywood Vampires.

The above pictures were taking at the Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“The Pirates of the Caribbean” actor plays guitar alongside rock veterans Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Johnny will make a controversial return to the big screen later this year as he reprises the role of Grindelwald in Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

J.K. Rowling has had to defend her decision to cast Johnny following a turbulent few years for the star.

The actor was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard following their split in 2016.

The statement concluded: “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

This story originally appeared in The Sun.