Colt Ford, Tyler Farr unrecognizable in 'My Truck' music video premiere

Colt Ford and Tyler Farr traded in their cowboy boots and hats for button downs and sweater vests.

The country singers teamed up for a music video for their new song "My Truck" exclusively premiering on FoxNews.com.

"I just thought it was time for a really funny video and I knew Tyler would be on board with this idea," Ford told Fox News.

"Tyler has been one of my best friends in this business for a long time, so it was really easy for us to act silly and be a little nuts -- that’s how we always act," he said with a laugh.

"My Truck" featuring Farr is the latest single from Ford's album "Love Hope Faith."

The music video was shot in Nashville, Tennessee and directed by Potsy Ponciroli for Hideout Pictures. The singer will soon be announcing his 35 city plus "Ride Through The Country" tour.