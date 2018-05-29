Ivanka Trump's photo with son slammed by celebrities

A few celebrities slammed a photograph Ivanka Trump shared on social media Sunday amid reports that the Office of Refugee Resettlement [ORR], a federal agency, lost track of 1,500 immigrant children in the last three months of 2017.

The first daughter shared the candid moment of her holding her 2-year-old son Theodore with a caption stating, “My [heart emoji]! #SundayMorning.”

Singer Halsey among other social media users and celebrities criticized Trump’s post for her timing amid the report.

“I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of 1,500 lost children your father is responsible for. F--- your #SundayMorning,” Halsey, 23, tweeted.

The pop star was not the only celebrity to take notice of Trump’s photo.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S HALF-SISTER SLAMS HER FOR DENYING FATHER A COAT OF ARMS: ‘IT’S A HUGE INSULT’

Comedian Patton Oswalt also criticized the post.

“Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one – knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?” Oswalt tweeted.

Comedian Jim Carrey also got in on the criticism by sharing a cartoon inspired by the report.

HUGH GRANT MARRIES LONG-TIME GIRLFRIEND ANNA EBERSTEIN IN LONDON, REPORTS SAY

“1,500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s ‘system.’ Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free – and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler also criticized the photograph asking, “What in the world is wrong with this family? Is this picture supposed to remind Mexican asylum seekers what they’ve lost?”

On Saturday, a report stated the ORR lost track of 1,500 kids. Steve Wagner, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, disclosed the agency’s fumble to a Senate subcommittee last month.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.