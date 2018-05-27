'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo gets purse stolen during Italian vacation

Ellen Pompeo’s European vacation isn’t going as planned.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who earns $10 million a year, shared her purse was swiped on Friday while out and about in Florence, Italy.

“My purse was stolen from right under my nose!!” the 48-year-old captioned a snap of local police. “I blame the rose!! But Grazia to whoever stole it for dropping it on the street exactly intact.”

Despite the drama, Pompeo wasn’t helpless – she was able to watch some of it unfold with the help of technology.

“I was tracking my phone and chasing you down,” she added. “Had I caught you… it would not have ended well for you… I am nice but let’s not forget my heritage… Napolitano.”

She also thanked local authorities for helping during the chaotic time.

Pompey had been posting pictures from her Italian vacation in recent days — including a snap of her daughters with the caption “Firenze.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.