Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson 'fighting constantly' after apparent reconciliation, report says

Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson are reportedly not on the best of terms following the basketball star's public cheating scandal.

On Friday, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the couple has been budding heads just a month after it was reported that the two had reconciled following Kardashian giving birth to their daughter, True.

“Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time,” the Kardashian source told the magazine. “She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

As previously reported, Kardashian gave birth to her daughter just days after photos emerged of the Cleveland Cavaliers player kissing a woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City.

The photos, obtained by The Daily Mail, were snapped at the rooftop bar Saturday night. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video showing Thompson and the woman appearing to enter a Four Seasons hotel together.

TMZ also shared a video from October appearing to show the basketball star kissing a woman at a DC hookah lounge. The same video also appeared to show Thompson touching and engaging with two other women. Kardashian was three months pregnant at the time.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Following True's birth, Kardashian and Thompson spent some time apart though the new mom remained in their Cleveland home. But it didn't take long for the reality star to let the father of her child back into her life.

Despite the seemingly damning photos and video, Kardashian reportedly forgave the Cleveland Cavilers star.

“She’s basically already forgiven him," a source revealed to People in April. "She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."